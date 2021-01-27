A deer friend: 4-year-old boy makes an unlikely companion

A 4-year-old has gone viral after he made an unlikely friend in his very own backyard.

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WRIC) — A 4-year-old boy has gone viral after he made an unlikely friend in his very own backyard.

Stephanie Brown posted a photo of her son Dominic and his “deer” new pal on Facebook Tuesday morning. The post now has more than a thousand likes and shares.

Brown said she was outside bringing in groceries while Dominic was in the yard.

“I turned around and he was cleaning off his little boots ready to bring the deer into our house,” Brown said.

She said her four-year-old didn’t act like anything was out of the ordinary. When Brown asked her son where he found the deer, Dominic said it was by itself and he was going to give it cereal.

Brown said Dominic and the deer really liked each other and acted like “best friends” but unfortunately, Dominic didn’t get a new pet that day.

After taking pictures, Brown asked Dominic to lead the deer back to the woods. The 4-year-old as he was asked and the deer followed him back to its proper home.