RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A man has died after he was trapped in his home while it caught on fire early this morning.

According to family members, Robert Mallory was killed in a fire on Clarkson Road and Southwood Parkway Thursday morning. Not only is the home a total loss with belongings charred, his family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, at approximately 7:47 a.m., crews responded to Clarkson Road for multiple reports of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the first and second floors of the structure.

Linda Williams lives nearby and was trying to leave her home at the time.

“I could hear all of this screaming and like a popping sound,” Williams said. “At first I thought it was firecrackers or something.”

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the call for a house fire at the 1500 block of Clarkson Road came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The fire department said the call that came in said a person was trapped inside the home. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

Mallory’s brother, David, and his nephew were able to escape and were not injured. However, Mallory was trapped on the second floor. Richmond Fire said multiple people tried to rescue him before firefighters arrived.

Michael Jones, who represents the 9th district on City Council, was at the scene.

“Some workers in a van pulled up and put their ladders up against the house. That’s huge. This 9th district neighborhood right here, Clarkson, they stepped up to help out and do what they could,” Jones said. “This is overwhelming.”

According to Richmond Fire, crews were able to remove Mallory from the second floor and put out a bulk of the fire within approximately 10 minutes. The incident was marked under control at 8:14 a.m.

Ultimately, Mallory was taken to the hospital where he later died.

8News spoke with his brother, David Mallory, at the scene. According to David, he lived in the home with his older brother Robert and his nephew.

Robert Mallory. Photo credit: James Mallory

Their home is left with burnt walls and gaping holes. They’re left with nothing. Holding back tears, David described his brother as ‘a good soul’ and said he was going to miss him.

“We’ve got a family now that lost a brother. They lost an uncle,” Jones said.

Williams also reacted to the loss of her neighbor.

“Seeing him sit outside on the front porch, you know, he loved the outdoors,” Williams said. “He was always sitting right there and it’s really sad.”

The Red Cross is assisting the family and the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.