A New York County Executive orders its Lowe’s to close due to social distancing violations

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM)- Retail home improvement giant Lowe’s, in Big Flats, is under investigation by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and health department due to social distancing violations.

Around 2:45 pm a heavy police presence appeared at the retail store on County Route 64, upon arrival all customers were forced to leave the store due to violation of social distancing. Officers are directing traffic at this time.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss issued a statement saying the store was given several warnings involving violations of orders.

As of now, no charges are being reported, this is on going investigation.

