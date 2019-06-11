A night of Champions, a night of success

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Night of Champions was a night of success. Former VCU basketball Hall of Famer Calvin Duncan, now founder of Faith and Family Church, hosted a benefit dinner to thank and give back to the community for its support.

Saturday was more than a night to remember. History was made as for the first time ever, there wasn’t a seat available.

“It was sold out and for all of the people to come here and show support, it just means so much. Different backgrounds, different ethnicities…it was just amazing,” said Duncan.

Also in attendance to help the cause were FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard and NBA standout Jeremy Lamb.

Broussard, in the thick of the NBA Finals, came to support the church as the evening’s keynote speaker.

“What he is doing in the community is much more important. It is a blessing to see how many people he is helping and I am really looking forward to seeing what they are able to do with the family center going forward,” Broussard said.

Lamb grew up in Henrico and was mentored by Duncan. Duncan was drafted in the second round with the 30th overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, but instead of signing, he joined Athletes in Action, going into the ministry.

To this day, Lamb gives Duncan a hard time as they joke around about Lamb doing the same thing.

“I just said, no, man you are one of my favorite people, how would you feel if I decided to leave the NBA and join this church?” Lamb said.

