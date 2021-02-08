AAA expects gas prices to keep going up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back in January, if you blinked you probably missed gas prices around the Richmond area jump from around $2.19 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon in most places.
There’s a reason for that, and AAA Mid-Atlantic wants Virginians to know that you shouldn’t expect to see prices get down towards $2.00 again anytime soon.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia is $2.33 a gallon, which is up two cents from a week prior, 16 cents higher than last month, and 11 cents more than this day a year ago.
This comes on the heels of crude oil prices sitting at $56 a barrel and OPEC’s decision to keep their production cuts unchanged. The cuts have been influenced by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand. The price of oil hasn’t cost this much since January 2020.
Still, Virginia continues to sit under the national average price per gallon at $2.46. The Harrisonburg area currently has the highest average in the state at $2.38 a gallon. Roanoke currently has the lowest average cost in Virginia at $2.27 a gallon. But as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and travel confidence returns to consumers, you can expect to see gas prices continue to tick upward.
The lowest average price in the country is $2.14 in Mississippi, followed closely by Texas ($2.16), Oklahoma ($2.18), Missouri ($2.19) and Louisiana ($2.20).