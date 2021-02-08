AAA expects gas prices to keep going up

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 09: A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station as reports indicate that the price of gas continues to rise on April 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. AAA forecasts the national gas price average will be as much as $2.70/gallon this spring and summer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back in January, if you blinked you probably missed gas prices around the Richmond area jump from around $2.19 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon in most places.

There’s a reason for that, and AAA Mid-Atlantic wants Virginians to know that you shouldn’t expect to see prices get down towards $2.00 again anytime soon.

“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia is $2.33 a gallon, which is up two cents from a week prior, 16 cents higher than last month, and 11 cents more than this day a year ago.

This comes on the heels of crude oil prices sitting at $56 a barrel and OPEC’s decision to keep their production cuts unchanged. The cuts have been influenced by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand. The price of oil hasn’t cost this much since January 2020.

Still, Virginia continues to sit under the national average price per gallon at $2.46. The Harrisonburg area currently has the highest average in the state at $2.38 a gallon. Roanoke currently has the lowest average cost in Virginia at $2.27 a gallon. But as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and travel confidence returns to consumers, you can expect to see gas prices continue to tick upward.

The lowest average price in the country is $2.14 in Mississippi, followed closely by Texas ($2.16), Oklahoma ($2.18), Missouri ($2.19) and Louisiana ($2.20).