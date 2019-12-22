Accident involving more than 45 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Overpass

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — First-responders are on the scene of an accident involving more than 45 vehicles.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 Sunday morning for a crash in the area of I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Overpass.

The York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says more than 45 vehicles are involved.

Virginia State Police has confirmed some victims involved have life-threatening injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident as they reroute traffic onto Route 199.

All westbound lanes blocked on I-64 near Camp Peary (exit 238) due to multi-vehicle crash in @YorkCountyVAGov. Traffic is being detoured off at Route 199 (exit 242). Expect delays, use alternate route. #hrtraffic #757alert https://t.co/rE8UdSV1Uq — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

511 Virginia posted that one eastbound lane is also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident.

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM240 in York Co. All EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.8:26AM — I64VA (@I64VA) December 22, 2019

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

Viewers who tell us they are involved in the accident were able to send us photos.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.

