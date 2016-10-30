Active Shooter drill to take place Sunday at Chesterfield County middle school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An active shooter exercise is happening today at Carver Middle School in Chesterfield County.

The Police and fire departments will be training at the school starting at 9 a.m.

Residents can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area and may hear loud noises until about 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.