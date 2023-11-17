PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after the November General Election, one race may still be undecided despite a winner being declared by the Virginia Department of Elections earlier this week.

The battle for the 82nd District of the Virginia House of Delegates — between Republican incumbent Kim Taylor and Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams — was the only legislative race that remained undecided days after the election on Nov. 7.

On Monday, Nov. 13, 100% of the vote was finally counted and Taylor was declared the winner with 50.14% of the election — winning by only 78 votes.

“The people have spoken, the votes have been counted, and we made history again,” Taylor said in a statement following the announcement. “After a week of canvassing and counting outstanding votes, the Department of Elections concluded what we knew on election night; our campaign won.”

In Virginia, the losing candidate can ask for a recount within 10 days of the official results if the difference is less than 1%.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Adams released a statement announcing she would officially request a recount.

“The results of this election are far too close for anyone to declare outright victory. The people of the 82nd House District deserve to know with absolute certainty who is the winner of this race and Virginia law affords them that right,” Adams said. “I will allow the process to take the full time and effort necessary to ensure accuracy of the count. While I am hopeful of the outcome I will respect the results.”