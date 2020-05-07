Additional emergency benefits coming to VA SNAP participants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —The Virginia Department of Social Services will make emergency benefits available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional benefits will be available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants on Monday, May 11.
Participants who are not yet receiving the maximum benefit amount qualify.
VDSS will release May benefits on the normally scheduled date.
If you are looking to apply for SNAP benefits click here.
