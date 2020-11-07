After Biden’s win, what could be next for Donald Trump?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With a winner now declared in the presidential race and Joe Biden preparing to take over the White House, we’re left wondering what might be next for Donald Trump?
One thing we can all be sure of: He’s not going to quietly go into seclusion like some previous presidents.
Here are three theories about what’s next for Trump:
Fight the results
This initiative is well underway, and Trump’s supporters across the nation are rallying behind his battle cry of “illegitimate” voting.
Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday.
Trump’s legal challenges face long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts since more than one state was undeclared.
Run for president again
Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday he believes Trump would try to run again for the nation’s highest office.
“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Mulvaney stated, according to The Irish Times.
There’s been much talk about this among political pundits over the last 48 hours.
Mulvaney described Trump as a “very high-energy 74-year-old.”
If Trump were to go this route and win, it wouldn’t be the first time someone became president on two different occasions. After losing a close race in 1888, Grover Cleveland decided to run again four years later. It made him the only president to serve non-consecutive terms in office.
Launch media expire
For years, we’ve been hearing that Trump was looking at launching “Trump TV” if he didn’t land in the White House. He’s certainly in a position now to do just that if he wished.
As the election showed, Trump has millions of passionate supporters who would likely follow him across television, radio and the web. Comments against the “fake news media” have certainly laid the groundwork for him to launch a media effort he can describe as “real.”
Trump brings viewers everywhere he goes — as recent debates and interviews have shown in the ratings.
The Week magazine recently wrote about the possibility:
Trump has identified a segment of the market that finds his style entertaining, engaging, even inspiring. He has worked to deliver what they want for four years.
Certainly, the support he’s rallied from voters is more than enough people to support a television show or even network.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As remaining ballots are being counted in several battleground states, the path to the U.S. presidency is narrowing Saturday morning four days after Election Day.
- White House aides reportedly figuring out who will tell Trump if election is called for Biden, sources sayWhile election totals appear to increasingly narrow against Trump's reelection, MSNBC's White House correspondent said, ""I had one person close to the White House tell me, 'No one is willing to tell King Lear the truth."
- Though it's not guaranteed we'll have a winner on Saturday, we're certainly inching closer to the finish line.
- Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue’s Senate seat.
- Joe Biden struck a tone of hope and calm in his address to the nation from Wilmington Friday night.
- Dead people voting in Michigan? Ballot stuffing? Sharpie scandal? Here's a look at the false and misleading claims and videos being shared on social media.
- The pace of vote-counting in Nevada is being criticized for taking too long and it's even become fodder for online jokes. Here's why it's taking so long.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- As President Donald Trump's path to victory appears to shrink, at least two rallies are expected over the weekend in Greater Richmond. "Stop the Steal" protests are popping up across the country in response to President Donald Trump's claims–without evidence–that illegal ballots are contributing to former Vice President Joe Biden's late comeback […]
- Aviation authorities have designated the airspace over Joe Biden's home a "national defense airspace."
- In the days leading up to an election, many residents rely on tactfully placed campaign signs to learn which candidates are on the ballot. But after Election Day has come and gone, what happens to those signs?