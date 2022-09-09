ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.

Police said the robbery occurred at Taylors Auto Body on 495 Brookway Drive during the overnight hours of Sept. 4.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the two people in the photo below:

Persons of interest at Taylors Auto Body (Photo provided by ACPD)

If anyone has information, you are requested by police to contact Detective John McKay with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5894.