Alexsis Rodgers announces last-minute candidacy in Richmond’s mayoral race

Alexsis Rodgers announced she would be running in the Richmond mayor race on June 6, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alexsis Rodgers, Virginia state director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, announced Saturday she was entering Richmond’s mayoral race.

“It’s time for policies, not apologies,” Rodgers wrote in her announcement. “I am running for Mayor because we need a city that works for everyone, not just the elite few.”

Today, I officially announce my candidacy for Mayor of Richmond. It’s time for policies, not apologies.



I am running for Mayor because we need a city that works for everyone, not just the elite few. #Alexsis4Mayorhttps://t.co/0YYs1ch5Mr 1/8 — Alexsis Rodgers (@aerodgers) June 6, 2020

The announcement also said the past week had shown “an absence of true leadership in Richmond.”

“After years of inaction on key issues, trust has been broken between the current administration and the people … It’s time for policies, not apologies,” she said in the announcement.

This is likely referencing Mayor Levar Stoney’s handling of the George Floyd protests. He asked Gov. Ralph Northam for an 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday, and Monday night peaceful protesters were tear-gassed by the Richmond Police Department before the city’s curfew.

Mayor Levar Stoney has apologized for the incident and marched with protestors on Tuesday night.

Rodgers describes herself as a civic leader who has spent the past eight years advocating for economic security, voting rights, college affordability, and quality health care in Virginia. She has served as the director of communications for Virginia League for Planned Parenthood and is the former president of the Virginia Young Democrats.

In order to qualify for the race, Rodgers will need 500 ballot petition signatures by Tuesday, June 9.

You can learn more about Rodger’s campaign on her website.

LATEST HEADLINES: