All Aboard for Ashland Train Day

ASHLAND, Va.(WRIC)–Ashland will be celebrating its rail heritage this weekend with the 17th Annual Ashland Train Day. 10,000 people are expected to come out check out the trains and have fun at the free, family-friendly event right in the heart of Ashland.

Here’s a look at some of the things you can do on Saturday:

RAILROAD HISTORY & LORE: Two museums, three storytellers, and a 12-stop scavenger hunt bring Virginia’s railroad history to life.

LOCOMOTIVES: More than 18 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will pass through the center of the event.

MODEL TRAINS: Model trains on display of every size and scale, including lego and racing trains. Plus vintage railroad equipment and a red caboose!

TOUCH-A-TRUCK: Gear heads of all ages will be amazed at the display of heavy equipment, fire truck and ambulance, dump trucks and tractors.

KID ZONE: A world of fun with a bouncy house, obstacle course, and games.

LIVE MUSIC STAGE: Bluegrass, country, and old-time musicians take center stage.

CHILDREN’S TRAIN RIDES: Two kiddie trains invite families to tour the festivities. All aboard!

The event is Saturday, November 2nd. It runs from 10am to 5pm. You can read more about the events here.