All this Richmond teacher wants for Christmas is ‘glue’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond middle school teacher is taking over the internet with her twist of the popular Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas is You,” by replacing the word ‘you’ with ‘glue.’

Juliane Toce posted the video to YouTube Monday after jokingly busting into song when her sixth-grade classroom at Binford Middle School ran out of glue sticks.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘oh, that’s actually kind of funny,'” Toce said.

Toce enlisted the help of fellow Binford Middle School teachers and students to produce the video.

In the 4-minute long clip, Toce sings about needing “basic supplies so my students can customize.”

She said she posted it to highlight the challenges of working with limited resources.

“It is a struggle,” Toce said. “It is something that all public educators have to struggle with.”

Toce said it’s crucial for schools like Binford Middle School to grant students the freedom to be hands-on by providing necessary learning tools.

After viewing the video, parents and fellow educators starting bringing in more glue sticks for Mrs. Toce’s classroom.

Elmer’s Glue is expected to send the sixth-grade teacher a care package.

In an effort to raise awareness about Binford Middle School’s needs, Toce created a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $1,800.

