Allen & Allen and Lyft team up to offer safe rides on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Allen & Allen is partnering with Lyft to offer safe rides for those who plan to celebrate the new year.



For the eighth year the law firm is implementing their Sober Ride Home Program. On New Year’s Eve, Allen & Allen will cover up to a $50 fare on a ride home within 20 miles of Richmond.

“We can make a difference in the safety of our communities by providing a sober ride home this holiday,” says Edward L. Allen, President of the Allen Law Firm. “We have been protecting the injured for more than a hundred years, including the victims of drunk driving. Please, don’t drink and drive.”

To access the Sober Ride, follow these steps:

· Download the Lyft app on your phone and follow Allen & Allen on Facebook

· On New Year’s Eve, visit our Facebook page at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. to retrieve that hour’s code. The code may be downloaded by 150 people each hour.

· Enter the code in the Lyft ‘Promos’ tab

Established in 1910, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is Virginia’s oldest and largest personal injury law firm. The firm has eight locations in Virginia.