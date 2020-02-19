Allianz travel insurance agency looking to fill 45 positions in Henrico

Henrico County, Va., (WRIC) — Allianz, a global travel insurance company, is hosting a job fair in hopes of filling 45 customer service positions in Henrico.

In these roles, new employees will take calls from customers with questions about benefits associated with their credit cards.

The travel company is looking for candidates who have excellent communication skills, allowing for exceptional customer service.

The job fair is being held Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Allianz Partners, on 9950 Mayland Drive in Henrico.

Interested applicants must register online before the fair at allianzrva.com/careers.

Previous call center experience is not required.