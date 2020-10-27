Amazon hiring more than 3,300 seasonal jobs in Virginia

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday Amazon announced it is planning to hire more than 3,300 season positions in Virginia.

This is part of the company’s plan to create 100,000 new seasonal jobs.

In Virginia amazon has a starting wag of $15 an hour and up. In addition, its full time jobs come with health, dental, and vision insurance on day one, 401K with 50 percent company match.

