Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 12-year-old girl has been abducted from Henry County and now Virginia State Police are working to find her and the man suspected of taking her.

She was abducted on Friday at 1:00 p.m. and was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett.

Police say she could be in extreme danger.

Allie Michele Broadway

The child has been identified as Allie Michele Broadway. She is a described as white with brown hair and blues. Allie is 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.

VSP believe she was abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merrit. A 21-year-old white man with brown hair and green eyes. Merrit is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Police are unsure of what he could be wearing at this time.

Kaleb Christopher Merrit

It is possible Merrit is driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis with a Texas tag. The license plate number is DMP-2294.

If you see Broadway and/or Merrit call 911.

Any questions can be placed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.