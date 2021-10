AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who threw an object at a school bus earlier this month.

Police said on Oct. 18, a vehicle believed to be a 2018 or 2019 black Hyundai Sonata threw an object at a school bus as they passed it on Five Forks Road.

Below is a picture of the vehicle:

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who threw an object at a school bus earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriffice’s Office is asking anyone with information about this vehicle or driver to call Deputy Sydnor at 804-561-2118.