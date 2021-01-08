Amelia police seeking man wanted on abduction charges

AMELIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lionel Jerome Johnson, 29.

Johnson has warrants for his arrest on four counts of abduction by force, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding police, brandishing a firearm and driving with a revoked license.

Johnson is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Officers believe Johnson is staying in Amelia County, but also has whereabouts in Nottoway County. He is believed to answer to “Jerome” or “LJ”.

If you have any information on the location of Johnson, you are encouraged to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.