America is running out of White Claw hard seltzers

Chesterfield woman dies in vehicle crash
by: CNN

(CNN) – There’s a big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

“White Claw” seltzer, which is an industry leader, said there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

“White Claw” sales spiked by almost 300% in July, compared to the same month last year.

And according to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country’s total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply, but there’s no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

