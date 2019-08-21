An online car delivery service could soon be coming to Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to build a Carvana storage and maintenance facility off of I-95 at Woods Edge Road.

Carvana is a car delivery service where people can purchase a car online and have Carvana drop it off at their door.

The plan calls for the redevelopment of more than 180 acres adjacent to I-95. Car sales would not be allowed on the actual property, but Carvana will be allowed to perform minor maintenance on the cars being stored there.

The plan still needs to be officially approved by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.