RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday was the last day of the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Hundreds of artists from more than 20 states turned up to display their unique holiday creations.







Photos: Paul Nevadomski/8News

Visitors were treated to pottery, glass, art, jewelry, clothing, furniture and more. This was the 42nd year the expo has taken place.

The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic has been voted one of the top five shows of its kind in the state.