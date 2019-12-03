Armed robbery at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station Monday night.

It happened at the RaceWay Gas Station on the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a man entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black shoes and a black mask. He also had a black goatee and mustache. He was last seen getting into a newer model, dark colored, four door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.