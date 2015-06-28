Arrest made in Jefferson Davis Monument vandalism

A man has been arrested for vandalizing the Jefferson Davis Monument in Richmond.

Either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning of last week, the words, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ were spray-painted on the granite base of the monument.

On Friday night at roughly 10:30 p.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the monument once again for another report of the monument being vandalized.

When officers arrived, the letter, “L,” had been spray-painted to the monument’s granite base.

Working with descriptions of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, detectives were able to identify and arrest 39-year-old Joseph Weindl of the 1700 block of Blair Street.

Weindl confessed to the vandalism, but claims he is not responsible for spray-painting the phrase, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ the previous day. That investigation remains ongoing.

Weindl is being charged with with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property. The charge will be upgraded to a felony, however, once the cost of cleaning up the damage exceeds $1,000.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Property Crimes Detective William Cutshall at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.