Art deco eagles not expected to fly away ahead of Henrico’s ‘GreenCity’ project

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever been to the former Best Products headquarters then you have definitely see the giant art deco style eagles outside of the main entrance. These massive eagles have stood in front of the headquarters for 40 years and that’s not expected to change anytime soon.

According to a Facebook post from Henrico County, before moving to the area the 16-foot-tall eagles stood outside of the of an airline terminal building in New York City. The eagles were set to be demolished when the founder of Best Products stepped in and brought them to Henrico instead.

Now the office complex where they reside is set to be a part of the county’s new multi-billion dollar “ecodistrict” project. But don’t fear the huge limestone statues will be incorporated into the new project.

The project just endorsed by the county earlier in the week will create a “GreenCity off of Interstate 95 and Parham Road including a 17,000-seat arena. The project is being worked on by the same developers who proposed the Navy Hill project for the City of Richmond.

