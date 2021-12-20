As demand for testing spikes before the holidays, here’s where you can still find a test

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many folks are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 before the upcoming holidays. Richmond’s health district says demand is growing and, in some cases, it can’t keep up.

Several area pharmacies 8News visited Monday were completely sold out of at-home tests. That said, if you’re trying to make sure you’re safe to see family this weekend, you’re not out of luck just yet.

“With the holidays and the variants, supply and demand are kind of working against each other. The demand has definitely increased,” said Jessica Coughlin, with Henrico’s Health District.

Last week, VDH announced it was expanding testing accessibility. A limited supply of free at-home tests were given to many of Virginia’s public libraries, vaccination hubs and public housing communities. However, supply is running out quickly.

On Monday, officials said Richmond and Chesterfield’s public libraries are already out of at-home tests. They said more won’t arrive until after Christmas.

Appointments for a PCR or rapid test are still possible to find — but it’s not always easy. As of Monday, CVS’ online scheduling tool showed a PCR test isn’t available within 40 miles of northern Richmond until Thursday. However, TestHere had rapid test appointments available for earlier this week.

The Richmond and Henrico Health District is hosting two testing events the week of Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

“We’ve increased capacity since we’re so close to the holidays,” Coughlin said.

Here are the two upcoming testing events:

Second Baptist Church: From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 21. The church is located at on 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 21. The church is located at on 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Eastern Henrico Recreation Center Ballroom: From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 22. It is located at at 1440 N Laburnum Ave.

The VDH said they will also be handing out a limited amount of at-home tests at those events. People trying to buy an at-home test can try to get one shipped online, but it may not arrive on time for the holiday.