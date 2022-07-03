According to Chesterfield Police, Thomas Bartlett was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery at a Target in Chester.

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in relation to an assault and attempted robbery at a Target in Chester.

According to police, the incident took place at the Target at 2530 Weir Road at around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. A man approached a woman from behind and demanded money before assaulting her and running away.

Later in the day, an officer was patrolling a nearby shopping center when he saw a man who matched the description of the suspect. The man, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Bartlett, was arrested and taken to Chesterfield County Jail.

Bartlett was charged with attempted robbery, abduction and malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.