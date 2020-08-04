At least 1 dead, several injured after tornado touches down in Bertie County during Isaias

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley confirms one person is dead after a tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias hit a mobile home park outside Windsor early Tuesday morning.

During an interview on GMA Tuesday morning, Governor Roy Cooper said there is a search and rescue team in Bertie County. “We’ve had a number of tornadoes. I’m not sure of the count yet. Up in the northeastern part of the state in Bertie County we know we have at least one fatality, a number of people injured as a tornado hit a mobile home park.”

Crews are reportedly searching for three or four people. Deputies are going door-to-door in the community, joined by firefighters and search and rescue teams with dogs looking for the missing people.

County officials issued this statement: “We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area. We are beyond grateful for all of the support from our surrounding counties, and ask that you keep us and all responding agencies in your thoughts and prayers.”

Isaias made landfall on Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

There were tornado watches and warnings throughout northeastern North Carolina as well as parts of the Hampton Roads metro as Hurricane Isaias passed through the area early Tuesday morning.

Radar indicated a tornado in the Windsor area around 1:15 a.m.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

