Atlee owns Mechanicsville in Friday night face-off

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlee Raiders visited the Mechanicsville Mustangs on Friday night.

Both teams scored one touchdown respectively in the first half of the game, but after halftime is when things started to pick up.

Raiders quarterback Mike Joyce found Keith Green to complete the first down, setting up Green to score a touchdown in a later possession.

Andrew Stevens from Atlee recovers a fumble from Mechanicsville and that leads to another touchdown for the Raiders.

The score is now 28-7, Raiders on top.

The Mustangs were trying to do everything they could to hold off the Raiders, but Joseph Slade found an opening — touchdown Raiders.

Mechanicsville’s Jordon Callahan rounded out the evening with the final touchdown of the night.

The final score was 35-14, Atlee.