Attempted burglary in Caroline County escalates into fatal shooting

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two homeowners walked in on a man breaking into their home on Saturday in Caroline County. The perpetrator shot and killed the female homeowner before stealing their vehicle and escaping.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and theft in the 29000 block of Sparta Road. Officers found that when the male homeowner went inside of the house to check on things the perpetrator exited and that is when the shooting and vehicle theft took place.

The victim was found dead at the scene. She was 47 years old.

The CCSO asks that the public look for the stolen 2006 orange Honda Element SUV. The vehicle license plate reads CUKTL.

At the time of the crime, the homeowner also witnessed a brown or bronze Subaru Forrester or a small SUV driven by a white male wearing an orange hunting hat. Officers are searching for both, they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking If anyone has any information that may help identify these people of interest, they are asked to call Investigator Garthaffner at (804) 633-5400 or by email at agarthaffner@co.caroline.va.us. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the tip-line at (804) 633-1133 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: