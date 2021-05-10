Attorney representing Isiah Brown provides update, says family is ‘hoping’ Spotsylvania deputy is charged

Photo of Isaiah Brown, a Virginia man shot multiple times by a deputy who mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. (Photo credit: The Cochran Firm)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been 19 days since a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy shot Isiah Brown, and the attorney representing Brown provided an update on his condition, saying the 32 year old has a long road to recovery following the incident.

Attorney David Haynes told the Spotsylvania County Branch NAACP on Saturday that Brown has undergone four surgeries, with the most recent procedure being May 7, suffered a broken leg and injuries to his bowel, and expressed concern from doctors that Brown faces infection and other life-threatening conditions. The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star originally reported the update.

Haynes said Brown has had two bullet fragments removed. Ten bullet fragments entered his body. He said the family remains hopeful Brown will be discharged from the hospital and to a rehab facility.

Brown was shot by the deputy on April 21. Brown was on the phone with 911 dispatch at the time he was shot and was unarmed.

The deputy is on administrative leave while the Virginia State Police conducts its investigation into the matter.