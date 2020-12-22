Auburn University fraternity and sorority dorm floor under COVID-19 quarantine

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University fraternity and one floor of a sorority dorm are now under a mandatory two-week quarantine after an undisclosed number of students tested positive for COVID-19.
News 3 is told Auburn University will release more information Wednesday. Initial reports indicate the total number of students impacted is less than 75.
Wednesday, Auburn University publishes COVID-19 Data Dashboard. There have been 41 Reported Positive Cases for Week of 8/8-8/14.
The news comes just several hours after AU announced face coverings are now mandatory on campus, both indoors and outside. Masks have been mandatory inside for a while. The only exceptions are for designated areas and approved medical reasons.
News 3 will continue to follow the story.
