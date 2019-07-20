Authorities investigating double shooting in Warsaw

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office said they received a call involving a large crowd at the 7-Eleven on Richmond Road.

When they arrived, authorities said they discovered that the crowd was coming from a party in a nearby county.

“While still on scene, Deputies became aware of a shooting nearby in the area of Historyland Highway near Islington Road,” Sheriff Steve Smith said.

Deputies said they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a vehicle that appeared to have crashed.

The victims were airlifted to a regional trauma center and their conditions have not been released at this time.

Virginia State Police is assisting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident or who may have been at the 7-Eleven in Warsaw between 03:00 A.M. and 4:30 A.M. on the 20th to please contact our main number at (804) 333-3611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at (804) 333-TIPS.

Information that leads to an arrest, in this case, can lead up to a $1,000 reward.