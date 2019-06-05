Authorities recover body of Hanover teen last seen in Virginia quarry, his father says

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have found the body of a Hanover County teenager who went missing while swimming in a Virginia rock quarry Tuesday night.

The teen’s father, Patrick Morin, told 8News early Thursday afternoon that rescue crews recovered the body of his son, 18-year-old Henry Christian Morin, of Doswell.

The initial rescue call came in after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a rock quarry near Schuyler in Nelson County, near the line with Albemarle County.

🚨BREAKING: Henry Morin’s father confirms with @8NEWS the body of his son, Henry Morin, has been found.



Morin died after jumping dozens of feet into a quarry near Albemarle County on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9nDvEMpff6— Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) June 6, 2019

CBS19 reported that a group of teenagers emerged from the area in tears.

Albemarle County, Nelson County, Scottsville and Lake Monticello all had their officers and rescue teams respond to Quarry Hill Lane and Schuyler Road to help recover H. Morin.

Search efforts were suspended Wednesday night and were set to resume Thursday morning, the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) said Wednesday.

ACPD later confirmed Thursday afternoon that members of the Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team located his body.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the ACPD and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the police department said in a press release.

H. Morin’s father tells 8News that he was a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County and was just days away from graduating. He was set to attend the University of Colorado.

The principal of Patrick Henry High School, Chris Martinez, released a statement to families following the death of Morin:

Dear Parents and Guardians, It is with great sadness that I share the incredibly painful news that the Albemarle County Police Department has officially confirmed that the authorities have located and recovered the remains one of our seniors, Henry Morin, who was last seen swimming at a Nelson County quarry on Tuesday afternoon. On behalf of the entire Patrick Henry High School community, I want to extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to Henry’s parents, brothers, and loved ones for their devastating and unthinkable loss. As we begin to deal with Henry’s passing, we understand that this will cause students to continue to experience a wide range of emotions, such as grief and a sense of profound loss. As a result, I want to reassure you that we will continue to have extra supports available to help provide the best of care for our students and staff, including additional school counselors, and this will remain in place for as long as may be needed. Our faculty and staff will closely monitor our students to ensure we provide the necessary care to anyone who may be struggling. I ask that you also encourage your students to seek help from a staff member if they need help during the school day. There are truly no words that can fully express how much we will all miss Henry. His life ended way too soon. However, Henry will always be a part of the PH PHamily. We will always remember him as a remarkable young man with a smile that brightened up the room and always made others feel welcomed. For those of you who did not know Henry, we ask for your understanding and patience as we deal with this heartache. I ask that you please continue to keep Henry, his parents, his brothers, and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. As always, please feel free to contact me or any of our staff members with any specific needs that you or your son or daughter may have during this very difficult time. Most sincerely, Chris Martinez Principal Patrick Henry High School

Dr. Michael Gill, the superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, released a message regarding Morin’s death to the community.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Henry Morin’s tragic death, and we extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, brothers, and loved ones. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible loss. As always, our focus will be on the well-being of our entire school community, and we will provide every support possible to our students,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools.

His funeral will at 12 p.m. on Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Glen Allen.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.