Authorities: Missing 83-year-old Fluvanna County man found safe in Louisa County

UPDATE: The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says 83-year-old Curtis James Armstrong was located shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station in Louisa County. Deputies say he was disoriented, but otherwise, unharmed.

________

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old from Fluvanna County who was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon.

Curtis James Armstrong was seen driving his Chevy truck, which is red and white, as he was leaving his home in the Bremo area of the county, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said. Armstrong’s truck has a Virginia registration of PL9998.

The 83-year-old is described as a black male with a small stature who is bald and has a mustache. Armstrong’s family is concerned about his well-being, considering his age and cognitive issues.

People who see Armstrong or his Chevy truck have been asked to contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.