Authorities stress road safety during ‘busiest travel weekend’ in years

(WRIC) — This Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be ‘busiest travel weekend’ in years.

Many are hitting the roads and authorities are urging drivers to stay safe after a number of serious accidents throughout the Central Virginia area in recent days.

On Wednesday, Virginia State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured following a DUI-related crash on Interstate-64. Another crash claimed the life of an 81-year-old Jetersville, Virginia man in Nottoway County.

On Thanksgiving Day, a fiery crash on I-95 in Chesterfield around 4:30 a.m. brought traffic to a standstill. About one hour later, a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Henrico left the driver seriously injured.

AAA says more than 55 million people are planning a long trip for the Thanksgiving holiday – more than last year.

But another concern that remains during the holiday season is drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drunk-driving related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Virginia DMV says 12 people died in Virginia crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving weekend. It’s why authorities are reminding drivers to stay safe, alert and sober with a higher volume of travelers on the road.