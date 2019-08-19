1  of  2
‘Baby Shark:’ The song is now a breakfast cereal

by: CNN

(CNN) – Parents brace yourselves! Get ready for the return of “Baby Shark!” But, this time the sharks are hitting Grocery store shelves.

The popular with toddlers anthem debuts as a cereal this weekend.
Kellogg’s wants “Baby Shark” to swim in your kids’ bowls of milk with its limited edition release.

The cereal has Berry flavored loops and marshmallows and it goes on sale at Sam’s Club locations while supplies last starting this weekend.

Kellogg’s created the cereal in partnership with Pinkfong- the Korean Entertainment brand that created the song.

It was back in November 2015 the tune debuted on Youtube, with more than 3 billion views since then.
The cereal is not the end of the line of “Baby Shark.”

The song is now being turned into an animated series for nickelodeon.

Walmart will carry the “Baby Shark” cereal beginning in late September.

