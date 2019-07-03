1  of  5
‘Baby Trump’ balloon gets permit for July 4th event in DC

by: CNN Newsource

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – A balloon that has been used for protests against President Donald Trump across the world has been granted a permit to fly during 4th of July festivities in the nation’s capitol.

‘Baby Trump,’ a 20 ft. tall balloon depicting the president as a baby in diapers, will be hanging around Washington Thursday during Trump’s “Salute to America” event.

The National Park Service issued a permit to the group behind the balloon, Code Pink, to display it on the National Mall.

However, there’s only one hiccup ‘Baby Trump’ organizers are dealing with: they don’t have permission to fill the balloon with helium – only cold air is approved.

