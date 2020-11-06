Back from the bye-week, Washington Huddle week 9 web preview

Fresh off its bye-week, the Washington Football Team will try and make it two wins in a row when it hosts the New York Giants at FedEx Field on Sunday.

With the NFC East up for grabs, Washington (2-5) and the Giants (1-7) still have legitimate chances to win the division.

The Giants beat Washington last month when Ron Rivera decided to try for a potential game-winning two-point conversion that failed, sending Washington home with a 20-19 loss.

The Giants have defeated Washington four consecutive times.

In this Washington Huddle week 9 preview, Bruce Rader and Washington Football Team post game show radio host Scott Jackson look ahead to this week’s match up and talk about who has the best shot at winning this wild division.