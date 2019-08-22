A non-profit is donating 50 backpacks stuffed with items to the help the Richmond Police Department assist victims of human trafficking.

The backpacks contain comfort items for rescued victims, including personal hygiene products, non-perishable foods and coloring books.

“We deal with at least a few cases of human trafficking a week and the issue is often underreported,” Special Investigations Division Captain Emmett Williams said. “Our goal is to provide victims a safe space once they have been rescued, but many of them don’t have a single item in their possession. This donation will hopefully help calm them in the aftermath.”

Operation Underground Railroad is a non-profit which assists governments around the world in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children.

“Operation Underground Railroad is committed to providing Virginia law enforcement agencies with the tools, training and other enhancements to bolster their child saving capabilities. We welcome any requests for anti-child trafficking assistance as the children of Virginia deserve to be safeguarded from those who victimize the most vulnerable among us,” said Jon Lines, Operation Underground Railroad President of Operations.