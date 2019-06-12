1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Badly-made fake license plate leads to truck driver’s arrest

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
sheriff_1560355282009_91910319_ver1.0_640_360_1560382833678.jpg

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) – A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.

How could they tell?

Well, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers.

Also, instead of “CALIFORNIA,” it read “CALIFAS.”

The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.

The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events