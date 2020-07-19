Barricades blocking the Richmond Police Department Headquarters are gone

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Barricades blocking the Richmond Police Department Headquarters have been removed.

The cement blocks filled with gravel were placed at the intersection of West Grace and North Jefferson street back in June after protesters targeted the area calling for police reform.

Chief Gerald Smith talked about opening the area back up earlier this week.

“DPW is kind of busy right now,” Smith said. “The first thing is, the Deputy Chief is working very very hard to actually get the glass fixed. So we can get the front door open so people can have access to their police department again. We are working on it.”

