RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the suspect in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in Southern Barton Heights.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Monteiro St. at 12:40 a.m. in response to a vehicle that drove off of the road and collided with structures.

Officers found William Sally, of Richmond, close by the scene. Sally was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.