Beat the heat: Cooling stations open across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Public cooling stations are open across Central Virginia to help residents combat the extreme heat.

In the City of Richmond, cooling stations will be open Tuesday, July 16 through Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m and from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the following locations:

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

Bottled water will be available at the cooling centers, but food will not be served. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Henrico County will also make several recreation air-conditioned facilities open to the public. If you’re in need of relief from the heat, contact each site for information about hours:

Belmont Recreation Center (804) 262-4924

Confederate Hills Recreation Center (804) 737-2859

Dorey Recreation Center (804) 795-2334

Deep Run Recreation Center (804) 290-0305

Henrico libraries also are available. Call (804) 290-9000 or log on to www.henricolibrary.org for information.

If you can’t make it to a cooling station, stay safe and cool by staying in an air-conditioned area. Visit a friend or a local library if you don’t have access to AC.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of fluids to replenish the fluids you lose while sweating. Wear light, breathable clothing, a hat, and plenty of sun screen.

If possible, try and reschedule any outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day when the sun is starting to set. Sunlight exposure is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Remember to never leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside a car increase rapidly and can reach more than 150 degrees, resulting in heatstroke or death.

For more information regarding cooling services, city residents should contact the City’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat-related emergency, please call 9-1-1.