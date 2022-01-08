Beef stick product recalled due to undeclared allergens

Abbeyland Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 15,000 pounds of beef sticks that were shipped to stores nationwide due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were produced between Nov. 15 and Nov 17, 2021, and have expiration dates ranging from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2022. The establishment number 1633B is below the expiration date on the packaging.

The recall is in effect because the product contains cheese, though cheese is not included in the list of ingredients.

Anyone who has purchased this product is urged to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased, instead of eating them. Anyone with concerns about illness or allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.