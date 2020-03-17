Belgium police probe suspicious vehicle near US Embassy

Breaking News
BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels police said they were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” near the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday and they have a bomb squad on the way.

The area has been cordoned off and a large security perimeter has been set up around the vehicle, Brussels-Ixelles police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told The Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the European quarter hosting European Union institutions.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway system and at an airport in March 2016. Extra police and soldiers have become a common sight in crowded areas.

