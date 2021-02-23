Better Business Bureau advises the safest way to donate to weather crisis victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Millions of people across the country have been devastated by the recent wave of extreme winter weather. In states like Texas, many are still without electricity and water.

But in this time of crisis for so many, there are plenty of scams out there waiting to prey upon people with the best intentions. That’s why the Better Business Bureau is letting people know the safest ways to donate.

“Instead of clicking on links that others may send you in texts and social media, consider making a cash donation through the charity’s own website,” the BBB said in a statement. “In an emergency situation, this is likely the fastest way of sending help. In-kind donations of supplies may be well intended, but can sometimes be difficult and costly to manage if the charity does not already have an established means to help distribute them to those in need.”

The BBB points people to Give.org to verify if the charity they want to support meets the bureau’s standards for charity accountability.

They’ve also recommended donations to organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Feeding America, but they also are giving out some best practices for people to follow when donating through crowdfunding sources.

Giving to people and organizations you know, recognizing that not all crowdfunding sites are alike and seeing if the post details how funds will be used are among the ways to decide whether the fundraising you’re supporting is legit or not.