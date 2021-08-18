Better Business Bureau warning about grant and scholarship scams for college students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For students struggling to pay college tuition, a sudden offer for a grant or scholarship could look like a dream. But it could also be a scam.

The Better Business Bureau wants families to be aware of recent con artists trying to take your money. They say the crook will claim to be with the government, a university or non-profit.

They hook victims by saying they won a big sum of money, but they have to pay a one-time processing fee.

Here are some tips on how to keep your money in your pocket: