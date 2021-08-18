Better Business Bureau warning about grant and scholarship scams for college students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For students struggling to pay college tuition, a sudden offer for a grant or scholarship could look like a dream. But it could also be a scam.
The Better Business Bureau wants families to be aware of recent con artists trying to take your money. They say the crook will claim to be with the government, a university or non-profit.
They hook victims by saying they won a big sum of money, but they have to pay a one-time processing fee.
Here are some tips on how to keep your money in your pocket:
- Understand it is generally free to apply for scholarships in the U.S.
- Ask a lot of questions and be cautious if a company is reluctant to answer
- Be skeptical of success stories as many are fictional
- Ask about the fees and get info in writing
- Be aware of unsolicited offers, typically you can’t win if you don’t apply in the first place