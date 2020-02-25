‘Beyond Bags!’ fundraiser to benefit non-profit that helps local cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– This year, CancerLINC’s big fundraiser is ‘Beyond Bags!’. They’re expanding their usual handbag auction, and in their 14th year, they are adding experiences to the mix…and more!

CancerLINC is a Central Virginia non-profit that connects cancer patients and their families with legal assistance, financial and community resources. It is a resource available to anyone in our area battling cancer.

‘Beyond Bags!’ is at a new venue this year, the beautiful John Marshall Ballrooms. They will hold their signature handbag auction of designer bags, some unique creations by noted designers, and others donated by celebrities! There will be a broad range of experience packages from sports activities to nights out on the town to please the gentlemen in your life as well. Come out Thursday, March 19th from 6-8:30pm for an open bar of wine, beer and bourbon, hors d’oeuvres, and a live and silent auction.

To learn more about what CancerLINC does in our community, visit their website https://www.cancerlinc.org/. Ticket information and more can be found here.